LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones

12 October 2017, 11:31

This is the moment two LBC callers were involved in a furious row over the drone killing of British ISIS recruiter Sally Jones.

The former punk rocker from Kent fled to Syria with her son in 2013 and became a leading recruitment officer for Islamic State.

The Government was informed by CIA chiefs in June that US forces had killed Jones in a missile strike close to the Iraq/Syria border. It's unclear whether her son, now 12, was also killed in the attack.

Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike. Picture: Twitter

Terry was adamant that it was absolutely right to kill her, regardless of what happened to her son.

But Rashid disagreed and when they debated it live with Nick Ferrari, things escalated very quickly.

Listen to the remarkable row in the video at the top of the page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien said the most senior four Cabinet members think Brexit will be bad

The Cabinet Don't Want Brexit, What Does That Tell You, Asks James O'Brien
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath
Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Brexiteer Says He’d Now Vote Remain After Being Treated By Foreign Nurses

19 hours ago

Theresa May was asked the same question Iain Dale asked her at PMQs

MP Asks Theresa May Iain Dale Brexit Question In Parliament

23 hours ago

The moment a Conservative party member told Theresa May to resign

Tory Member Tells Theresa May She Needs To Resign To Stop Corbyn

1 day ago