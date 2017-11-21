The Moment The Leader Of The Greens Agreed With A Motoring Lobbyist

This is the moment an unlikely accord was formed between the co-leader of the Greens, a motoring lobbyist and Nick Ferrari - all united in their opposition to HS2.

Jonathan Bartley, the co-leader of the Greens, has reached a surprising agreement with a motoring lobbyist.

Bartley was discussing tomorrow's budget's expected increase in diesel duty with Howard Cox, co-founder of Fair Fuel UK.

The two clashed on fuel tax but were united in their opposition to the £60 billion HS2.

"We're putting the wrong money in the wrong places," Bartley said.

"Jonathan we've finally got there. All the years we've known each other, you and I have reached an accord which is the lunacy of HS2," Nick replied.

"Let's celebrate this moment at 11 minutes past 8 on the 21st November."

It wasn't long before Howard was chiming along with the two of them: "I nearly fell off my chair as well, I couldn't believe I would ever agree with Green on this one. Jonathan well done my friend, I totally agree, and so do our supporters."

Nick passed on his congratulations, "This is a real moment here, made in heaven. Howard Cox from Fair Fuel UK, Jonathan Bartley from the Greens, you are in accord you guys."

Watch the clip at the top of this page.