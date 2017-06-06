Living Next Door To The Jihadi: Remarkable Account

6 June 2017, 08:42

"I Lived Next Door To The Jihadi": Remarkable Account

02:26

A neighbour of London Bridge terrorist Khuram Butt rang LBC to give an insight into his daily life.

Dave told Nick Ferrari about how he used to discuss football with the alleged ringleader of the London Bridge attack on Saturday night.

He said: "He was a pleasant fellow. We had general chit-chat.

"I'm a West Ham fan, he's an Arsenal fan, so we used to talk about football.

"But he would say always 'I hate Tottenham, the Jews' and all that. He'd always bring it round to Israel, Palestine and the Middle East. He'd ask me what I think and I'd just say I didn't know much about it and walk away."

More to follow...

