Why Doesn't London Have A Police Commissioner? Nick Demands Answers

23 March 2017, 08:16

Why Doesn't London Have A Police Commissioner: Nick Demands Answers

London doesn't have a Police Commissioner at a time of high terror alert and Nick Ferrari demands answers on how that was allowed to happen.

01:08

Yesterday, London suffered its first multi-casualty terror attack for 12 years and yet, there is no Police Commissioner. Nick Ferrari demands answers.

Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe retired as head of the Met Police last month, but his replacement Cressida Dick does not take up the post until April.

As the terror attack unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, the Met's top brass were hampered even more as Craig Mackey, who is in temporary charge, witnessed the incident and therefore couldn't be involved in the investigation.

That left Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley to lead the investigation.

And Nick Ferrari is demanding how this could have been allowed to happen.

More to follow...

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Chris Hunter talking

Terror Expert: Don’t Forget How Rare These Attacks Are

Nigel Lang

The Man Branded A Paedophile Because Of A Typo By Police

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Devastating Response To Brexiteer Who Called Him Arrogant

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

3 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

8 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Collins Keith Palmer

"Hero PC Keith Palmer Saved My Life": Emotional Tribute To Fallen Officer

1 hour ago

Westminster Bridge Attack Aftermath

"I Saw Boots Hit The Window On The Top Deck Of The Bus"

13 hours ago

Ian Collins

Ian Collins Calls For More Working Class People In The Workplace

1 day ago