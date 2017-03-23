Why Doesn't London Have A Police Commissioner? Nick Demands Answers

Yesterday, London suffered its first multi-casualty terror attack for 12 years and yet, there is no Police Commissioner. Nick Ferrari demands answers.

Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe retired as head of the Met Police last month, but his replacement Cressida Dick does not take up the post until April.

As the terror attack unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, the Met's top brass were hampered even more as Craig Mackey, who is in temporary charge, witnessed the incident and therefore couldn't be involved in the investigation.

That left Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley to lead the investigation.

And Nick Ferrari is demanding how this could have been allowed to happen.

More to follow...