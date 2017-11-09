Lord Sugar: Brexit Is Going To Be An Absolute Nightmare

Now Discussing
9 November 2017, 08:31
Lord Sugar has told LBC that Theresa May should have stood aside and let Jeremy Corbyn make a mess of Brexit.
The Prime Minister lost her second Cabinet Minister in just a week when Priti Patel resigned yesterday after she held meetings with Israeli officials without Number 10's knowledge.
It leaves her government looking weaker than ever as it enters a crucial period of the Brexit negotiations.
And Lord Sugar believes she would have been better just letting Mr Corbyn struggle with it instead.
