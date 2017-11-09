Lord Sugar: Brexit Is Going To Be An Absolute Nightmare

Lord Sugar has told LBC that Theresa May should have stood aside and let Jeremy Corbyn make a mess of Brexit.

The Prime Minister lost her second Cabinet Minister in just a week when Priti Patel resigned yesterday after she held meetings with Israeli officials without Number 10's knowledge.

It leaves her government looking weaker than ever as it enters a crucial period of the Brexit negotiations.

And Lord Sugar believes she would have been better just letting Mr Corbyn struggle with it instead.

Lord Sugar gave his withering response to Brexit to Nick Ferrari. Picture: PA / LBC

