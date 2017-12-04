Met Commissioner: Damian Green Leak Detectives Could Be Prosecuted

4 December 2017, 09:02

A retired detective could face prosecution, after revealing information about an inquiry into cabinet minister Damian Green, the head of Scotland Yard has told LBC.

The Met Police Commissioner has told LBC retired detectives could face prosecution, for revealing information about an inquiry into cabinet minister Damian Green.

A former officer claims "thousands" of pornographic images were found on a computer used by the MP following a raid in 2008.

Cressida Dick said it's wrong that the duty of confidentiality appears to have been broken.

She said: "Police officers have a duty of confidentiality, we come into contact with personal information very regularly, sometimes extremely sensitive. This is a daily occurrence for any officer.

"We all know that we have a duty to protect that information and keep it confidential.

"In my view that duty endures, it endures after you leave the service. I believe that with this officer, and other retired officer, appears to have done is wrong and my professional standards department will be reviewing what has happened.

"In relation to how information has been handled and if any offences are disclosed we will investigate them."

Nick asked if that included up to a possible prosecution, the Met Commissioner replied "Undoubtedly."

Watch the interview at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Collins said social media has had a significant impact on young people's mental health

Ian Collins Says Social Media Is Damaging Young People's Mental Health

6 hours ago

Christiane Amanpour joined Iain Dale on Friday

CNN Correspondent: Trump’s Demonisation Of The Media Is Dangerous

2 days ago

Iain Dale Donald Trump

I’m No Trump Fan, But Please Stop With These Pointless Petitions: Iain Dale

3 days ago