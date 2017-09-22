Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick: Live On LBC - Watch At 8am

22 September 2017, 06:58

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick: Live On LBC

Just seven days on from the Parsons Green terror attack, this is your chance to put your question to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

Cressida Dick will be live in the LBC studio with Nick Ferrari from 8am answering your questions - and you can watch it live right here.

With the UK suffering its fifth terror attack in 2017 just last week, security is sure to feature heavily.

Watch the show live above.

