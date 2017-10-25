Michael Bloomberg Offers Trump Some Advice About Dealing With The Media

Michael Bloomberg has issued some important advice to fellow billionaire businessman Donald Trump about how to handle the media.

The Bloomberg founder joined Nick Ferrari as he opened the company’s new headquarters in the City of London.

The open-plan hub on Queen Victoria Street stretches across 1.1m square feet allows the business to bring all of its 4,000 London staff under one roof.

Picture: LBC/PA

In a wide-ranging interview with LBC, the former New York Mayor issued a number of tips for the US President.

He said: “My experience is that if you want to get decent coverage from the media you have to have number one; an impeccable reputation as always being honest with them.

“If you don’t want to answer the question, say ‘no comment’ or don’t give them the interview or something but never, ever, ever lie and steer them in the wrong direction.

“And then number two, people will always consciously or unconsciously treat you better if you’re nice with them."

