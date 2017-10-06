Michael Gove: I'm Brenda In Bristol, I Don't Want Another Election

6 October 2017, 09:38

Michael Gove insisted he is fully behind Theresa May, saying she showed "real grace and grit under pressure" during her Conference speech.

The Cabinet minister told Nick Ferrari that he was with Brenda from Bristol - the pensioner famed for her frustrated response to the announcement of another General Election.

He told LBC: "I think the Prime Minister is doing a great job. She had a cough and she delivered a speech. If having a cold was to disbar someone from office, then we would find almost everyone in public life had to resign.

"The truth is that the Prime Minister showed real grace and grit under pressure and she has done throughout her career as Home Secretary and as Prime Minister."

Michael Gove and Theresa May
Michael Gove and Theresa May. Picture: PA

Nick asked Mr Gove about former party chairman Grant Shapps putting together a list of Tory MPs who want Theresa May to step down.

But he insisted there was no desire for another election, adding: "None of us need a distraction by having a conversation about leadership. It's a bit of a turn-off for the public and what they want is to get on with it.

"Brenda from Bristol this year said she wasn't keen on more elections. Whatever Brenda's view of the General Election. Like in the film where we had all those people saying 'I'm Spartacus', on this occasion, I am Brenda. I don't want any more talk about elections."

Latest on LBC

Jenny

Global’s Make Some Noise: Your Generosity Makes BIG Difference To These Young People
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath
Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Charles Walker

Tory MP Says Only A “Handful” Of Colleagues Want Theresa May To Quit

18 hours ago

Jeremy Corbyn

How Social Media Could Lead To Jeremy Corbyn Entering Number 10

1 day ago

Nicky Morgan

Nicky Morgan’s Comical Reaction To “Romantic Couple In Loo Cubicle” Story

2 days ago