Michael Gove Refuses To Say If He Would Have Hired Toby Young

11 January 2018, 08:39

Michael Gove refused to answer whether he would have hired Toby Young when he was the Education Secretary.

The journalist was forced to resign from the board of the government's University Regulator after a series of offensive and misogynistic tweets came to light.

Nick Ferrari asked the Justice Secretary whether he would have given him a job and failed to get an answer.

But Mr Gove did admit it's a shame Mr Young was unable to take up his role.

Michael Gove failed to answer Nick Ferrari's question on Toby Young
Michael Gove failed to answer Nick Ferrari's question on Toby Young. Picture: LBC / PA

Answering Nick's question, he said: "Well Toby's resigned now."

But Nick responded: "No my question is, would you have hired him?"

Mr Gove tried again: "I know! I have enormous respect for Toby and in fact I worked with him when he helped set up free schools.

"It seems to me to be a great shame that someone who over the course of the last seven or eight years who has completely dedicated himself to improving education for disadvantaged young people should have had over the course of the last couple of weeks thing he'd said - unacceptable and stupid things he'd said - before then overshadowing his achievements.

"In judging Toby, I'm inclined to look at the good that he's done rather than the stupid things he's said."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Brandon Lewis Iain Dale

Activist Tells Brandon Lewis "It’s Almost Embarrassing" To Be A Tory

17 hours ago

Brandon Lewis

Tory Party Chairman: I’d Now Vote Leave In A Second Referendum

18 hours ago

Brandon Lewis

Tory Party Chairman Brandon Lewis Takes Your Calls: Watch In Full

21 hours ago