Mum Breaks Down On Air As She Tells Nick How NHS Failed Her Son

This caller broke down in tears live on air as she told Nick Ferrari how her son died after being left in hospital for 14 hours without receiving treatment.

Lynne from Birmingham said her son contracted pneumonia after going to hospital for a minor procedure.

But he contracted pneumonia and Lynne says he was made to wait for 14 hours to go to intensive care. Once he got there, he caught sepsis and died.

The incident is still very raw for her - it only happened five weeks ago.

Nick Ferrari was touched by Lynne's story. Picture: LBC

But just as galling for her is that she wrote to Jeremy Hunt, the Secretary of State for Health, to complain about her son's treatment, but a month on, has still not received a response.

Lynne's story really touched Nick Ferrari, who promised to get a response from the Department of Health to her letter as soon as possible.

Listen to her heartbreaking call in full at the top of the page.