Mum's Emotional Call: What It's Like When Your Son Is Jailed For Knife Crime

This mum told Nick Ferrari of her shame after her her son was jailed for 22 years for stabbing a man to death.

Dunia's son, Ali Zahawy, was given a life sentence for his part in the murder of teenager Andre Aderemi, along with three other youngsters.

She said she is heartbroken. But instead of looking for sympathy, she is launching a campaign to educate young people about knife crime.

Nick Ferrari was touched by Dunia's story. Picture: LBC

Clearly emotional, Dunia said: "This harsh experience opened my eyes to this whole new world that I was not aware of.

"Of course I hold myself responsible as a mother, I should have equipped him with proper tools to overcome life struggles. I do blame my son for his involvement in this.

"But at the same time, the system is not helping."

Dunia said she would like the opportunity to apologise to the parents of her son's victim, adding: "I feel extremely sorry for the mother, I feel really ashamed when I see her.

"I would love that, at some point when it is the right time, to meet her and apologise to her."

