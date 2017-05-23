Muslim Caller: We Must ALL Join Together To Beat Terrorism

23 May 2017, 09:07

We Must ALL Get Together To Fight Terrorism, Muslim Caller Tells LBC

We must ALL get together to fight terrorism, this Muslim caller tells LBC.

01:04

This Muslim caller told Nick Ferrari that everyone of all cultures must get together to defeat terrorism.

22 people, including children, were killed when a suicide bomber attacked the Manchester Arena last night.

Khalid is originally from Manchester and says that everyone must work to beat the terrorists.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "My condolences to the people of Manchester and I just hope people open their eyes including Muslims and realise that this is something that we all have to fight together.

"Terrorism is not allowed in any religion caste or creed.

"A lot of people like your caller from Leeds probably don't realise that Muslim people living in this country are part of the British culture and are British citizens.

"I personally would not mind checks. When I fly, I probably have an extra check on because of my name and my culture, but I don't mind that because it means I'm safe on the plane with my family."

Fear and panic as concertgoers flee Manchester Arena

Video footage from inside the arena shows thousands fleeing from the venue after the bomb blast

00:40

Video: Panic among concert goes as bomb goes off outside Manchester Arena

Khalid revealed the extent that his family are entrenched in British culture, adding: "We didn't know who I am Ariana Grande was. I have two daughters, one wears a headscarf and one doesn't. And it's one that wears the headscarf who actually listens to her songs."

