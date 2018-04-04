Nick Ferrari Clashes With Activist During Heated Stop And Search Row

Katrina Ffrench, Chair of the London Stop and Search Community Monitoring Network, insisted stop and search is essential during call with Nick Ferrari.

Katrina said that Theresa May’s decision as home secretary to reform the law on stopping and searching people should be applauded.

Back when she was Home Secretary in 2014, Mrs May changed the law so that police were less free to stop and search people, believing it would create a better relationship between the police and the public.

She stated: “It is unfair, especially to young black men. It is bad for public confidence in the police.”

Nick disagreed, describing the now PM's changes to rules of stop and search as a “Catastrophic, calamitous almost criminal decision,” and that she should not be applauded.

He went on to state: “Do you think the families of these people who have died will be applauding her?”

Nick Ferrari in the LBC Studio. Picture: LBC

Nick went on to use the example of certain police tactics in America, and stated that:

“I've seen the drop in number of black people being fatally shot and stabbed in New York. And guess why? Because they nick people and they put them in jail.”

He stated that keeping the current system of stop and search in the UK is likely to result in more deaths in London.

“We’ll do it your way, we’ll never stop and search, and more black kids will be shot and stabbed.”