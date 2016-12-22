Nick Ferrari Fumes At "Shocking Miscarriage Of Justice" Over Marine A

22 December 2016, 07:46

Nick Ferrari Marine A

Nick Ferrari rages over Marine A bail refusal, saying he simply doesn't understand why a paedophile like Rolf Harris got bail twice, but a serving soldier doesn't.

Ferrari Fumes Over Marine A's Bail Refusal

"We have a system where bail is afforded to rapists and to paedophiles, but not to a soldier."

01:15

Sergeant Alexander Blackman was refused bail yesterday ahead of the appeal of his conviction for killing an injured Taliban soldier in the Helmand Province. He is currently serving a life term with a minimum of eight years.

Lord Thomas, the country's most senior judge, said justice would be better served by expediting the appeal rather than giving bail.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick was livid that the soldier is still in jail. He said: "We have a system where bail is afforded to rapists and paedophiles, but not to a soldier.

The basic essence of bail, crudely summed up, is you don't give bail if you think the man or woman is going to run away, do a runner, or there's a real risk of reoffending, right?

"Sergeant Alexander Blackman- the crime for which he is jailed happened in Helmand Province. It's highly unlikely he is going to go around shooting other people, other members of the Taliban in whichever part of the country might live, in the middle Wiltshire where he is in jail, or anywhere else. It's unlikely to happen is it?

"He's also not going to do a runner either. And indeed, a lot of money has been put up by various people very honorably.

"So what on earth possessed the court yesterday not to grant this man bail?

"I think this is a shocking shocking miscarriage of justice. Of course the man needed to face some form of justice for taking the life of the injured Taliban, but this is way way above what he should be serving, a life term at this current time."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

James O'Brien smiling in a tank top

James O'Brien Spots Staggering Link Between Southern Strike And The Daily Express
James O'Brien on why Britain is unhappy

James Sums Up Why Britain Is Miserable In Three Simple Points

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

14 days ago

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

1 month ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

5 months ago

Theresa May LBC conference

Is Theresa May A 'Bloody Difficult Woman'? Here's Her Response

2 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Sadiq May Banter

Has Sadiq Khan Had "Bantz" With Theresa May?

1 day ago

Sadiq Khan Iain Dale

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Condemns Southern Rail Unions

1 day ago

Katie Hopkins angry

Katie Hopkins Slates Striking Union Workers

4 days ago