Nick Ferrari Takes Lib Dem Lord To Task Over Brexit Vote

8 March 2017, 07:31

"Why is your vote worth more than my listeners?": Nick Ferrari takes Lib Dem Lord to task over Lords' vote.

01:39

"Why is your vote worth more than my listeners?": Nick Ferrari asks Lord Newby why the Lords think they can stop Brexit when the people voted to leave the European Union.

The House of Lords defeated the government's Brexit bill for a second time yesterday, voting for an amendment stating that MPs should have a meaningful vote on Theresa May's deal.

And speaking to the leader of the Lib Dem Lords, Nick asked why they think their vote is more important than that of the people.

He said: "I got a note here that you were suggesting if there's a rerun that sixteen year olds should have a vote. That is the goal isn't it of many in the house, possibly yourself included, you want a rerun of the referendum."

Lord Newby responded: "Well, this was a separate amendment that we voted on earlier in the day. We want a first referendum on the terms. People when they voted last June had 57 varieties of different outcomes in their mind.

"We only have one possible outcome at the end and we think that people should have the final say."

But Nick insisted: "So you do want another referendum and this time you want 16-year-olds. So what intrigues many of my listeners is why is your vote worth more than theirs?"

