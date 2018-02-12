Nick Ferrari Picks Apart Minister's Argument For Foreign Aid Budget

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt yesterday explained her reasons for the £13.5billion foreign aid budget. Nick Ferrari took just 60 seconds to pull them apart.

Ms Mordaunt, who took over the job after Priti Patel was sacked late last year, said the overseas spending made "Britain more prosperous’, and "alleviated pressure on the NHS".

But Nick Ferrari dismissed these ideas as "stark raving mad" and suggested the money could be far better spent at home.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "She said it makes Britain more prosperous. How?

"Unless they are going to say that when a country is stabilised and starts building again then Britain gets all the work? I don't know about that.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"And she says it is alleviating pressure on the NHS. Is she making the point that if you make a country secure, their people are less likely to come half the way around the world to get here? That's proven not to be true.

"People are desperate to get here. That's why Calais is reforming even as we speak with these poor folk. You have nothing but sympathy for them who find themselves living in a muddy field in Calais because they are desperate to get to the UK. It's not alleviating pressure.

"How do these people get in these positions? They must be stark raving mad."