Nick Ferrari Pinpoints Why The EU Backs Spain In The Catalonia Crisis

5 October 2017, 13:24

During his brutal assessment of the European Union, Nick Ferrari sums up why Brussels is so reluctant to condemn the violence carried out by police during the Catalonia crisis.

On Wednesday, the European Commission declared the Spanish government’s “proportionate use of force” was necessary to uphold the law.

More than 850 people were injured on Sunday when riot police deployed batons and rubber bullets in a bid to stop voters taking part in an independence referendum, deemed illegal by the government in Madrid.

“The regional government of Catalonia has chosen to ignore the law in organising the referendum of last Sunday,” the Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said.

But, Nick pinpointed the reason the bloc will not call out the harsh treatment of Catalonians.

The reason why? Because an independent Catalonia could ultimately lead to the collapse of the EU.

Nick said: “They are absolutely panic-stricken that if Catalonia spins out of Spain the Basque region will spin out of Spain, Bavaria will spin out of Germany, Silesia will spin out of Poland - you haven’t got an EU anymore.

“It is shameful they take all that money and they’ve not said anything about European Union citizens being clubbed, literally clubbed, by police officers.”

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien on why Theresa May is sticking around

What Does Theresa May Do Now? This Is James O'Brien's Must-Watch Take
Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jeremy Corbyn

How Social Media Could Lead To Jeremy Corbyn Entering Number 10

21 hours ago

Nicky Morgan

Nicky Morgan’s Comical Reaction To “Romantic Couple In Loo Cubicle” Story

1 day ago

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt Suggests EU Nurses Will Be Given Priority Status Post-Brexit

1 day ago