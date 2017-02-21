Nick Ferrari Demands Tough Punishments For Heathrow Protesters

The protesters who blocked the tunnel in Heathrow will probably be let off with a paltry fine. But Nick Ferrari says there needs to be a much tougher penalty for them.

Activists from the Rising Up! group have chained themselves to a vehicle in the tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3.

Nick is furious with how they are inconveniencing people and is demanding a stricter punishment for them.

Nick Ferrari Demands Strong Punishment For Heathrow Protesters The courts will give the protesters who blocked the tunnel in Heathrow a pointless fine. Nick Ferrari has a far more suitable punishment in mind. 00:32

Speaking on his LBC show as the story unfolded, Nick said: "It's been an hour and a half. Why the police can't get a set of bolt cutters I have no idea? Just cut the chain. It is utterly unconscionable.

"If anybody is listening caught up in those jams, my heart goes out to you. You've probably got business appointments you might be going to miss, visit elderly relatives, possibly even making funerals. The flights obviously can't wait for you.

"What will happen is the magistrates will deal with these people not just get one hundred quid fines or bound over to keep the peace. They should be put behind bars ten ten ten years and I mean ten years."