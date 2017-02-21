Nick Ferrari Demands Tough Punishments For Heathrow Protesters

21 February 2017, 10:49

Heathrow Protest Ferrari

The protesters who blocked the tunnel in Heathrow will probably be let off with a paltry fine. But Nick Ferrari says there needs to be a much tougher penalty for them.

Activists from the Rising Up! group have chained themselves to a vehicle in the tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3.

Nick is furious with how they are inconveniencing people and is demanding a stricter punishment for them.

Nick Ferrari Demands Strong Punishment For Heathrow Protesters

The courts will give the protesters who blocked the tunnel in Heathrow a pointless fine. Nick Ferrari has a far more suitable punishment in mind.

00:32

Speaking on his LBC show as the story unfolded, Nick said: "It's been an hour and a half. Why the police can't get a set of bolt cutters I have no idea? Just cut the chain. It is utterly unconscionable.

"If anybody is listening caught up in those jams, my heart goes out to you. You've probably got business appointments you might be going to miss, visit elderly relatives, possibly even making funerals. The flights obviously can't wait for you.

"What will happen is the magistrates will deal with these people not just get one hundred quid fines or bound over to keep the peace. They should be put behind bars ten ten ten years and I mean ten years."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage amazed in the studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live Here

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear
James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

8 days ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

2 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

7 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Hands

"Get Real!" Iain Dale's Got Some Harsh Truths For Anti-Trump Caller

18 hours ago

Ian Collins Piers Morgan

The "Nasty" Left Are Killing Free Speech, Says Ian Collins

1 day ago

Katie Hopkins Spoke To A Carer

Carer Told Hide Sexuality Because 'Parents Need To Believe Children Are Safe'

2 days ago