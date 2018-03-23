Nick Ferrari Schools Caller Who Blames Terrorism On Our Invasion Of Iraq

When this caller insisted that we have to put up with terrorism because of our decision to invade Iraq in 2003, Nick Ferrari let him have it.

Nick was discussing the sentencing of the Parsons Green bomber, who injured 30 people when his device partially exploded on the District Line last year.

He was reported to the Prevent Programme due to his behaviour, but was never given a mentor.

Alex in Mill Hill seemed to justify the terror attack, saying it was caused by Tony Blair ordering the Iraq invasion. But an angry Nick insisted nothing can justify what this man did.

A frustrated Nick Ferrari, taking this caller to task. Picture: LBC

Caller Alex said: "Prevent should apply to countries that illegally invade other countries. If we prevent them from doing that, then we wouldn't need to prevent people who come here as a result of the invasion doing anything to us.

"It's called causality, Nick. Cause and effect.

"We invaded Iraq. A couple of years later, the boy's dad was dead. Then the boy had to come here as a refugee."

But Nick responded: "He doesn't have to come here. He's living with a fairly wealthy uncle in the outskirts of Baghdad.

"This is really weird. He chooses to sneak into a country which he loathed because he believed we murdered his parents. Why would you want to do that? It's the last place I'd want to go.

"Oh I know why. Might it be to plant a bomb on the tube."

The conversation just got more and more heated. Watch it in full in the video at the top of the page.