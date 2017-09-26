Nick Ferrari Slams Judge's Decision To Spare Oxford Student Jail

26 September 2017, 09:17

"It's one law for the rich and another law for the poor."

An Oxford student with aspirations to become a heart surgeon has been spared jail time after she admitted to stabbing her boyfriend.

Lavinia Woodward launched a sustained attack on her boyfriend, who she met on Tinder, in which she smashed his laptop, threw a jam jar at him and cut his leg and fingers with a bread knife.

She became angry when he Skyped her mum after he realised she had been drinking - the court heard Woodward had become addicted to drugs while in an abusive relationship with a previous boyfriend.

At an earlier hearing Judge Ian Pringle QC said he believed a custodial sentence would damage her career.

Nick Ferrari said the case was startling evidence of "one law for the rich and another law for the poor."

"I'm telling you now that if this woman hadn't been going to Oxford University and wanted to be a heart surgeon, more likely lived in Uxbridge and wanted to be a hairdresser she would be behind bars."

Watch the whole take down above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien changed a lot of minds about nationalisation

James O'Brien's Brilliantly Simple Point On Why Nationalisation Will Work
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer Says A Brexit Transition Under Labour Could Last Four Years

18 hours ago

Iain Dale stifled laughter as he spoke to John Mann

John Mann: The Three Strongest Brexit Supporters Here Are Me, John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn

20 hours ago

Jeremy Corbyn, Sadiq Khan and Tony Blair were high on the list

The 100 Most Influential People On The Left: Iain Dale's 2017 List

1 day ago