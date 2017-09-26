Nick Ferrari Slams Judge's Decision To Spare Oxford Student Jail

"It's one law for the rich and another law for the poor."

An Oxford student with aspirations to become a heart surgeon has been spared jail time after she admitted to stabbing her boyfriend.

Lavinia Woodward launched a sustained attack on her boyfriend, who she met on Tinder, in which she smashed his laptop, threw a jam jar at him and cut his leg and fingers with a bread knife.

She became angry when he Skyped her mum after he realised she had been drinking - the court heard Woodward had become addicted to drugs while in an abusive relationship with a previous boyfriend.

At an earlier hearing Judge Ian Pringle QC said he believed a custodial sentence would damage her career.

Nick Ferrari said the case was startling evidence of "one law for the rich and another law for the poor."

"I'm telling you now that if this woman hadn't been going to Oxford University and wanted to be a heart surgeon, more likely lived in Uxbridge and wanted to be a hairdresser she would be behind bars."

