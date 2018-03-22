Nick Ferrari Wins Prestigious Broadcasting Award - For This Unforgettable Interview

22 March 2018, 18:39

Nick Ferrari has won the prestigious Interview Of The Year Award at the IRN Awards.

The LBC Breakfast host won the award for his infamous interview with Diane Abbott before the General Election last year.

The Shadow Home Secretary was on Nick's show to discuss Labour's new policy on police recruits. But asked seemingly simple questions about it, she buckled and got her numbers horribly wrong.

It was the most-talked-about moment of the election campaign and was on all the front pages the next day

Below is the moment Ms Abbott was made to watch the interview back on live TV.

It's the latest in a string of awards that Nick has won. He was recently given the Journalist of the Year and Popular Journalism prizes at this year's British Journalism Awards.

