Nick Ferrari's ABC: LBC Host Launches Anti-Bullying Campaign

Nick Ferrari is launching a brand new campaign to update the woefully out-of-date anti-bullying guidelines.

Nick was shocked to learn that learning how to deal with cyber-bullying was not a part of the national curriculum in schools.

Research shows that 35% of 11-17-year-olds have experienced some form of cyberbullying, while 40% have witnessed it on social media.

And yet, our schools have no guidelines to give to pupils to deal with this online bullying.

This is why Nick wants it to change. He spoke to Lucy Alexander, whose son Felix killed himself after being bullied for a number of years.

Nick Ferrari wants to change that NOW.

He is putting together Nick Ferrari's ABC: Anti-Bullying Charter, which schools will be asked to sign up to to protect children from all forms of bullying, including cyber-bullying.

But he wants your help.

Nick wants to know what you wants to put in his new anti-bullying charter. Give us your ideas for how you think we can stop bullying. He'll then choose the best to go in his Anti-Bullying Charter. Call 0203 285 5533 to leave a message or fill in the form below.