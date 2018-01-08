Nick Ferrari's ABC: LBC Host Launches Anti-Bullying Campaign

8 January 2018, 07:11

Nick Ferrari's ABC: Anti-Bullying Charter

Nick Ferrari is launching a brand new campaign to update the woefully out-of-date anti-bullying guidelines.

Nick was shocked to learn that learning how to deal with cyber-bullying was not a part of the national curriculum in schools.

Research shows that 35% of 11-17-year-olds have experienced some form of cyberbullying, while 40% have witnessed it on social media.

And yet, our schools have no guidelines to give to pupils to deal with this online bullying.

This is why Nick wants it to change. He spoke to Lucy Alexander, whose son Felix killed himself after being bullied for a number of years.

Nick Ferrari wants to change that NOW.

He is putting together Nick Ferrari's ABC: Anti-Bullying Charter, which schools will be asked to sign up to to protect children from all forms of bullying, including cyber-bullying.

But he wants your help.

Nick wants to know what you wants to put in his new anti-bullying charter. Give us your ideas for how you think we can stop bullying. He'll then choose the best to go in his Anti-Bullying Charter. Call 0203 285 5533 to leave a message or fill in the form below.

Nick Ferrari's Anti-Bullying Charter

* Required fields

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Black Cab Rapist John Worbys Is To Be Freed, Iain Dale Demands He’s Never Released

3 days ago

Lord Adonis

Lord Adonis Admits: “Yes, I Absolutely Want To Sabotage Brexit”

3 days ago

Lord Adonis

Lord Adonis Takes Your Calls: Watch In Full

3 days ago