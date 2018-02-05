Nick Ferrari's Fiery Row With Labour Activist Accused Of Holocaust Denial

Nick Ferrari was involved in a heated row with a Labour activist who had been accused of denying the Holocaust.

The Sunday Times reported that Mike Sivier was being re-admitted to the party, provided he attends a workshop about anti-Semitism.

However, during a testy exchange with Nick, Mr Sivier revealed he had turned down the option as he is innocent of the accusations against him.

However, the Labour activist did admit that the party has a problem with anti-Semitism.

Nick Ferrari's chat with Mike Sivier got very heated. Picture: LBC

Mr Sivier was suspended last year after being reported as saying it "may be entirely justified" to say Tony Blair had been "unduly influenced by a cabal of Jewish advisers".

It was also claimed he wrote of whether thousands or millions of Jews died in the Holocaust: "I’m not going to comment. I don’t know".

But speaking to Nick, he claimed these are fabrications.

When Nick asked if he'd attend the anti-Semitism workshop to rejoin the Labour Party, Mr Sivier said: "No, because I'm innocent of the accusations against me.

"In response to the decision about me, I've said 'Thank you very much, but I'm not accepting it because it assumes some kind of guilt on my part'."

Regarding a possible problem with anti-Semitism within Labour, Mr Sivier added: "There are definitely issues with anti-Semitism. I think the Disputes Panel that heard my case also heard some that were pretty much unequivocal.

"They dealt with them in the appropriate way."