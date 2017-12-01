Nick Ferrari's Plea: Someone Re-Home These Hero Army Dogs

1 December 2017, 09:16

Two Army dogs who helped save thousands of lives while on duty in Afghanistan will be put down next week, be­cause bosses say they can't be re-homed.

Belgian shepherds Kevin and Dazz were sniffer dogs, hunting landmines on missions in Helmand Province before being retired recently.

One of the Army dogs who may have to be put down
One of the Army dogs who may have to be put down. Picture: The Army
The Army dog relaxing with a soldier in Afghanistana
The Army dog relaxing with a soldier in Afghanistana. Picture: The Army

Nick Ferrari made a passionate plea - please could someone offer to re-home these lovely dogs.

Andy McNabb brought attention to the dogs by creating a Change.org petition - add your support to the petition.

He wrote: "Service dogs have saved my life on numerous occasions. We have a duty to save them.In Afghanistan when I was on a patrol the dogs found an IED in front of us, I was number three in line, I was very, very lucky to survive.

"They also saved countless lives when I was in the Special Air Service sniffing out explosives.

"Dogs like Kevin, Dazz and Driver are an asset when they are serving but they even more of an asset when they are retired. We owe them every chance possible to be housed and not killed."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Donald Trump

I’m No Trump Fan, But Please Stop With These Pointless Petitions: Iain Dale

18 hours ago

Iain Dale

There Is No Defending Donald Trump’s Anti-Muslim Retweets: Iain Dale

1 day ago

Donald Trump, Iain Dale, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan “Rethinking” Friendship With Trump After Anti-Muslim Retweets

1 day ago