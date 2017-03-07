"Oh For Goodness Sake": Nick Ferrari's Row With Remainer-In-Chief

With the House of Lords expected to demand that MPs get a "meaningful" vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal, Nick wanted to know what would happen if they voted no. And the answer astounded him.

Nick was speaking to James McGrory, the Co-Executive Director of Open Britain, and asked him what would be next should Parliament reject the PM's deal.

Mr McGrory said: "The government would have to go back to the negotiating table."

Nick responded: "Oh for goodness sake, you can't do that. How many times is she going to have to get on the Eurostar?"

Mr McGrory insisted that leaving the European Union without a trade deal would be a disaster and that is something that MPs must vote on.