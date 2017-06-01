Nick Labels Boris Johnson "Out Of Touch" Over Food Banks

1 June 2017, 08:25

Nick Labels Boris Johnson 'Out Of Touch' Over Food Banks

Nick Ferrari told Boris Johnson he was "out of touch" over his comments on why people use food banks.

Boris backed his colleague Dominic Raab in saying that people use food banks because they have a "temporary cash flow" problem.

But Nick said he sounded out of touch and was ignoring the poverty that many families find themselves in.

The Foreign Secretary said on LBC: "I think self-evidently, sometimes they do have cash-flow problems and that's why they go to use food banks. That doesn't sound like something to be a totally incredible thing to say."

Nick queried: "You don't think that it's a sign of abject poverty, that maybe they just need a tin of baked beans?

"Surely you're showing yourself to be out of touch now."

Mr Johnson responded: "Well, it depends how you look at it. People will come to a stage in the week when..."

But Nick insisted: "They've got no cash to flow in some instances, Foreign Secretary. That's the point."

