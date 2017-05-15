Ferrari: Tories' Workers Plan Is Basically A Labour Policy

Nick Ferrari says the Conservatives' plan to boost workers' rights is basically a Labour policy.

Damian Green was speaking to Nick to announce the new Tory policy to give workers new rights - a move many commentators believe is to target voters in Labour's heartland.

And Nick told him he was pinching the policy from the Opposition.

He told Mr Green: "This is a Conservative Party idea, is it? It doesn't half sound like Labour."

Nick was critical of the amount of red tape this would cause, something that small businesses struggle to cope with.

