Ferrari: Tories' Workers Plan Is Basically A Labour Policy

15 May 2017, 09:59

Nick On Tories' Workers Policy: 'It Doesn't Half Sound Like Labour'

01:26

Nick Ferrari says the Conservatives' plan to boost workers' rights is basically a Labour policy.

Damian Green was speaking to Nick to announce the new Tory policy to give workers new rights - a move many commentators believe is to target voters in Labour's heartland.

And Nick told him he was pinching the policy from the Opposition.

He told Mr Green: "This is a Conservative Party idea, is it? It doesn't half sound like Labour."

Nick was critical of the amount of red tape this would cause, something that small businesses struggle to cope with.

More to follow...

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James McVey mental health

James McVey Reveals He Almost Left The Vamps Because Of Mental Health
Nigel Farage Theresa May

Nigel Farage Gives His Verdict On Theresa May's LBC Interview
Clive Bull Andy Slaughter

Clive Asks Shadow Housing Minister Same Question Five Times... And Still Can't Get Straight Answer

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

Nick Ferrari Chide

Nick Chides Caller Who Says Election Is Chance To Stop Brexit
Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Katie Hopkins shocked

Rotherham Sex Survivor: I Told Authorities And They Did Nothing

23 hours ago

Hopkins Singh

"Political Correctness Let Grooming Gangs Prosper"

1 day ago

Amber Rudd Speaking About Cyber Attacks

Amber Rudd On Cyber Attack: 'It's Not Unexpected That We've Had An Attack Like This'

1 day ago