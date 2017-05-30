Nick To David Davis: 'Theresa May Had To Work Hard To Be This Calamitous'

30 May 2017, 09:20

Nick To David Davis: "You Had To Work Hard To Be This Calamitous"

Nick Ferrari to David Davis about the Conservative campaign: "You'd have had to work hard to be this calamitous."

02:44

Nick Ferrari spoke to Brexit Secretary David Davis about Theresa May's "calamitous" drop in the polls.

In some polls Theresa May's rating has dropped from 58 to 22, and Nick Ferrari quizzed Brexit Secretary David Davis about it. 

On his LBC Breakfast show, Nick asked: "The party's in trouble, you've gone down. Her rating has gone, in some polls, from 58 down to 22. You'd have had to work hard to be that calamitous."

Mr Davis replied: "That's actually higher than most prime ministerial ratings in history, but never mind. Look, polls are polls...you have been doing this long enough to know that polls get it wrong. 

"I was on your programme I think on Brexit day...and I was saying we're going to win, and the polls were saying we're going to lose. 

"And now I take the very simple view about democracy, you never, ever, take it for granted. I never ever take my constituency for granted, I never ever take the British people for granted. 

"They'll come up on the day, and they'll make a judgement. They'll say when they're casting their ballot, in 11 days after that election, then the negotiations will start, who will they send in? 

"Will they send in Theresa May, who's shown she knows how to deal with these characters, or will they send in Jeremy Corbyn, who's never negotiated a thing in his life?"

Nick then asked the Brexit Secretary about the Tories' "U-turns". 

Watch the clip to see what David Davis had to say. 

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
obrien may debate

James O'Brien Rips Apart May's "No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal" Claim
Nigel Farage Merkel

Nigel Farage: Merkel Is The Real Threat To Nato, Not Trump

Maajid Nawaz internment

Maajid: I Was A Victim Of Internment, Here's Why It Doesn't Work

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

Nick Ferrari Chide

Nick Chides Caller Who Says Election Is Chance To Stop Brexit
Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale listening

Iain’s Blazing Row With Caller Who Blames West For Threatening Peace

19 hours ago

Angela Merkel Iain Dale

Merkel Says Europe Can No Longer Rely On Britain And Iain Is Furious

20 hours ago

Iain Duncan Smith On Corbyn

Iain Duncan Smith's Scathing Attack On Corbyn for 'Politicising Manchester Attack'

3 days ago