Nigel Farage's Hilarious Response To Juncker's Brexit Jibe

8 September 2017, 08:25

After Jean-Claude Juncker questioned whether David Davis is up to the job of negotiating Brexit, Nigel Farage hit back - and it's hilarious.

The European Commission President queried the Brexit Secretary's suitability for the role. But Nigel Farage accused him of double standards.

He told Nick Ferrari: "Talk about pot-kettle. Have a look at the video that was taken in the Baltic States two years ago of Juncker greeting national leaders. Now he was clearly downwind of a few. He was slapping leaders around the face, patting them on the head. He pulled Cameron's tie.

"And this is the man that says Davis isn't competent? You couldn't invent it.

Nigel Farage responded to Jean-Claude Juncker
Nigel Farage responded to Jean-Claude Juncker. Picture: PA

"Next Wednesday morning in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Juncker will be giving his annual State of the Union address. I'll be sitting a full six-feet from him when he does it and I shall respond in kind and defend Mr Davis's honour."

And that video that Nigel refers to... here it is:

Latest on LBC

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan Says He Doesn't Let His Teenage Daughters Take Mini Cabs
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Michel Barnier Iain Dale

EU’s Michel Barnier Is Spreading Utter Lies About Britain: Iain Dale

17 hours ago

Ian Collins. Bikes.

Ian Collins Takes On Irresponsible Cyclists During Brilliant Rant

19 hours ago

Amanda Spielman

Schools Risk Being Over-Sensitive By Allowing Girls To Wear Hijabs, Ofsted Chief Says

1 day ago