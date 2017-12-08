Nigel Farage’s Scathing Attack On Theresa May’s “Pathetic” Brexit Deal

Nigel Farage has described a draft agreement to move Brexit talks on to phase two as “pathetic”.

The former Ukip leader gave his scathing take after Jean-Claude Juncker declared “sufficient progress” had been made.

It followed overnight talks between the UK and EU over the Irish border issue, which scuppered the deal being signed off on Monday.

Picture: LBC

The Prime Minister arrived in Brussels early on Friday morning.

In a joint press conference, Mrs May said there would be no hard border and the Good Friday Agreement would be upheld.

Giving his response, Nigel told Nick Ferrari: “It’s pathetic.

“I knew when I watched her saying live that the rights of three million EU citizens would be upheld by British courts, I knew she was lying then because you find out that actually the European Court of Justice and I quote from the document ‘will remain the ultimate arbiter of the rights of EU citizens’ and that goes on for a further eight years.

“What have we got from this? We have conceded a vast amount of money which the House of Lords committee themselves say we simply have no obligations to pay. "

Picture: LBC

He continued: “We will stay part of the European Court of Justice for a further eight years which is one of the key reasons people actually voted Brexit.

“And in terms in Northern Ireland, well, it looks a bit foggy, but given we’re going into a transition phase we will not be able to sign trade deals with any part of the world, we will not be able to make our regulations more competitive until at least the middle of 2021.

“But of course in reality it means this transition phase, by which I mean membership of the EU in all but not in name, is going to go on until the next general election.”

He finished: “It’s just not good enough!”