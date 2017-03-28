Outsiders Running The Police? Ridiculous, Says Nick Ferrari

Ferrari: It's Ridiculous For Outsiders To Run The Police 01:35

Nick Ferrari says plans for civilians to take top jobs in the police are "ridiculous".

Home Office Ministers revealed plans meaning that people who do not work in policing could compete with senior police for chief constable jobs in England and Wales.

But that left Nick staggered, saying he would prefer politics to be run by outsiders rather than the police.

More to follow...