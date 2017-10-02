Philip Hammond “Forgot” To Send Theresa May A Birthday Card

2 October 2017, 16:29

Philip Hammond has told LBC he “forgot” to send Theresa May a birthday card yesterday.

The Prime Minister turned 61 on Sunday, the same day the Conservative Party conference kicked off in Manchester.

Philip Hammond Theresa May
Picture: LBC/PA

- Philip Hammond Brands Labour's Tuition Fee Pledge "Irresponsible And Undeliverable"

But, among the heaps of well wishes Mrs May was likely to have received, a card from her Chancellor of the Exchequer was not one of them.

“I forgot,” Mr Hammond smirked as he joined Nick Ferrari from Manchester Central on Monday morning.

The LBC presenter responded: “Can you give her a late one?”

The Chancellor quipped: “I will, I’ll make sure I do it today Nick”.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s Priceless Reaction To Michael Gove’s Latest Brexit Claim
Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The Top 100 Most Influential People on the Right

The Top 100 Most Influential People On The Right: Iain Dale's 2017 List

9 hours ago

Iain Dale

The Heartbreaking Call From A Disabled Woman Struggling On Universal Credit

2 days ago

Janice Charette

Canadian High Commissioner Says Brexit Trade Deal Could Be “Even Better” Than EU’s

2 days ago