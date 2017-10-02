Philip Hammond “Forgot” To Send Theresa May A Birthday Card

Philip Hammond has told LBC he “forgot” to send Theresa May a birthday card yesterday.

The Prime Minister turned 61 on Sunday, the same day the Conservative Party conference kicked off in Manchester.

Picture: LBC/PA

But, among the heaps of well wishes Mrs May was likely to have received, a card from her Chancellor of the Exchequer was not one of them.

“I forgot,” Mr Hammond smirked as he joined Nick Ferrari from Manchester Central on Monday morning.

The LBC presenter responded: “Can you give her a late one?”

The Chancellor quipped: “I will, I’ll make sure I do it today Nick”.