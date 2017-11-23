Philip Hammond Labels Jeremy Corbyn "Mr Angry"

Philip Hammond said Jeremy Corbyn is "Mr Angry from Islington", following his angry outburst following the Budget.

The furious Labour leader lost his rag at a comment from a Conservative MP and shouted a response from the Dispatch Box in the House of Commons.

And when Nick Ferrari asked the Chancellor why Mr Corbyn was so cross, the Chancellor had this response.

He said: "You'll have to ask Jeremy Corbyn that.

"But Jeremy Corbyn is Mr Angry, that's what he does at the Dispatch Box.

"Mr Angry from Islington."

Mr Corbyn was discussing the lack of social care announcements in the Budget and is believed to have lost his temper when a Tory MP shouted comments about his age.

Raising his voice, he boomed: "The uncaring, uncouth attitude of certain members must be called out.

"Mr Speaker, that is why social care budgets are so important for so many very desperate people in our country."