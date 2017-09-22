RBS Chief Ross McEwan Live On LBC: Watch From 9am

22 September 2017, 07:28

RBS Chief Ross McEwan Live On LBC

RBS Chief Ross McEwan Live On LBC

Ross McEwan, the chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland, is live on LBC from 9am to answer your questions.

RBS is a state-owned bank following the government bail-out in 2008, so what happens at the bank affects us all.

There will be lots to ask Mr McEwan about, from today's story about banks carrying out checks to identify illegal immigrants, to the closure of branches on the High Street.

Watch it live above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien discussed Lord Digby Jones' comments

James O'Brien Targets Lord Digby Jones After House Of Lords Exposé
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Nigel Farage hand-delivers complaint to BBC.

Nigel Farage May Refuse To Pay License Fee In BBC Row Over “Blood On Hands” Report

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale North Korea

The Explosive Call On North Korea That Left Iain Dale Astounded

11 hours ago

Lord Heseltine

Lord Heseltine Says Britain Will Join The Euro And Brexit Might Not Happen

1 day ago

Iain Dale with his head in his hands...

The Anti-Trump Call Which Left Iain Dale With His Head In His Hands

2 days ago