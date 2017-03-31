RBS Chief: Why Brexit Is Making Life Harder For Banks

How Brexit Is Making Life More Difficult, By RBS Chief RBS chief Ross McEwan explains how Brexit is making life more difficult for the banking industry. 01:36

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan told LBC how Brexit is making life more difficult for firms in the City.

Mr McEwan said the end of "passporting" between EU countries - where they can sell UK products and services in Europe - will leave firms needing to find other ways to protect their customers.

But he added he's confident they can find a solution.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "We're having to make sure that we will have all of the facilities we have for our corporate customers, protecting our corporate customers who do business in Europe.

"And our European customers, because we have about three hundred very large European customers who deal in the UK, that we have facilities for them that actually don't interfere with the business, that they still can trade.

"It's all about how can we deal with our customers and make sure that their businesses aren't interrupted."