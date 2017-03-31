RBS Chief: Why Brexit Is Making Life Harder For Banks

31 March 2017, 10:33

How Brexit Is Making Life More Difficult, By RBS Chief

RBS chief Ross McEwan explains how Brexit is making life more difficult for the banking industry.

01:36

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan told LBC how Brexit is making life more difficult for firms in the City.

Mr McEwan said the end of "passporting" between EU countries - where they can sell UK products and services in Europe - will leave firms needing to find other ways to protect their customers.

But he added he's confident they can find a solution.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "We're having to make sure that we will have all of the facilities we have for our corporate customers, protecting our corporate customers who do business in Europe.

"And our European customers, because we have about three hundred very large European customers who deal in the UK, that we have facilities for them that actually don't interfere with the business, that they still can trade.

"It's all about how can we deal with our customers and make sure that their businesses aren't interrupted."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage - 30th March 2017

Caller Asks Farage What He Thinks Are The Practical Downsides Of Brexit
Theresa May James O'Brien

"Give Me One Way Your Life Is Better For Leaving The EU... Just One"
Katie Hopkins On Westminster

Katie Hopkins's Blazing Rant About London's "Pathetic" Response To Westminster Attack

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

3 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

9 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale advice

Iain Explains To EU-Citizen In The UK Why She Doesn't Need To Worry

19 hours ago

Pauk Nuttall Ukip

Nuttall: Leaving EU Wasn’t Main Reason People Voted For Ukip

1 day ago

Ian Collins Brexit Positive

'Whatever Way You Voted, Let's Get Positive About Brexit'

1 day ago