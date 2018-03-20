Jacob Rees-Mogg Says Theresa May "Got It Wrong" On Fishing

20 March 2018, 11:26

The popular Conservative backbencher thinks the 21 month delay in the Brexit transition deal "is regrettable" for the fish industry.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, the Conservative backbencher said he doesn't think the government should have conceded on fish.

Mr Rees-Mogg was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC when he said the 21 month delay "was regrettable" and an error.

"I don't think the government should have conceded on fish."

Nick pointed to a report that the Prime Minister could have problems with "dissenting or revolting" Scottish MPs.

"I think the complaint made by the Scottish Conservative MPs is a highly valid one" Rees-Mogg said.

"I agree with them, let's not beat about the bush."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Syrian refugee

Syrian Refugee Opens Up About Moment He Was Allowed Into Britain

21 hours ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Brit Defending Russia: “You’re A Disgrace To Your Country!”

3 days ago

Sadiq Khan, George Osborne

George Osborne Rules Out Standing For London Mayor

4 days ago