Jacob Rees-Mogg Says Theresa May "Got It Wrong" On Fishing

The popular Conservative backbencher thinks the 21 month delay in the Brexit transition deal "is regrettable" for the fish industry.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, the Conservative backbencher said he doesn't think the government should have conceded on fish.

Mr Rees-Mogg was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC when he said the 21 month delay "was regrettable" and an error.

"I don't think the government should have conceded on fish."

Nick pointed to a report that the Prime Minister could have problems with "dissenting or revolting" Scottish MPs.

"I think the complaint made by the Scottish Conservative MPs is a highly valid one" Rees-Mogg said.

"I agree with them, let's not beat about the bush."