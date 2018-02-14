Schools Minister Insists He Knows Times Tables... But Refuses To Answer Nick's Simple Question

14 February 2018, 08:07

The Schools Minister insists he knows all his times tables... but refused to answer Nick Ferrari's simple maths question.

Nick Gibb was appearing on TV to announce a new times tables test for eight- and nine-year-olds.

He says learning his times tables set him up well for life, but when Nick Ferrari asked him what 8x8 was, Mr Gibb refused to answer.

Nick Ferrari failed to get an answer from Nick Gibb
Nick Ferrari failed to get an answer from Nick Gibb. Picture: LBC

Unveiling the new scheme, Mr Gibb said: "Children need to have these facts at their fingertips so that they can perform slightly more complicated calculations, such as long multiplication."

Nick asked him when he had ever used long multiplication in real life, a question that Mr Gibb couldn't give a satisfactory answer for.

Nick's next question: "So if I was to ask you 641x9, you'd be able to do it?"

The Minister responded: "With time and a pen, I could."

Nick then asked a far simpler question - 9x9. But Mr Gibb refused to answer.

Watch the video at the top of the page.

