Shami Chakrabarti: The Next Labour Leader Should Be A Woman

The shadow attorney general has told LBC the next leader of the Labour Party “should and probably will” be a woman.

Shami Chakrabarti said Labour were “nearer” to having a female at the helm for the first time as she joined Nick Ferrari in the studio on Wednesday.

She said there was a “wealth of talent” available for the party to chose from to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

Baroness Chakrabarti cited the shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey and Angela Rayner, the shadow secretary of state for education, as potential candidates.

“I can say this because I’m not in the running because I’m in the Lords,” she said.

“But, I think the next leader of the Labour Party should and probably will be a woman.”

Watch the interview above.