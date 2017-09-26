Stuttering Labour MP Denies The Party Has An Anti-Semitism Problem

26 September 2017, 11:21

A fringe event at the Labour party conference last night reportedly compared Israel to Nazi Germany and questioned whether the Holocaust happened.

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission says Labour needs to do more to show that it isn't a racist party.

It follows reports of anti-Semitic comments at a fringe event at Labour's conference in Brighton last night.

Speakers reportedly compared Israel to Nazi Germany, and questioned whether the Holocaust happened.

A stuttering Jon Ashworth told LBC - it won't be tolerated: "I've seen the reports about a fringe event here, any of these people making those disgusting remarks will be expelled from the Labour party.

"The event was not actually in the conference, it attached itself to the party. If those people turn out to be Labour party members they will be expelled, we will not tolerate those attitudes."

Watch the full interview above.

