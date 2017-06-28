The EU Hates Enterprise, They Should Leave Google Alone: Nick Ferrari

The EU Should Leave Google Alone, Says Nick Ferrari 00:00:52

Nick Ferrari was furious at the EU's decision to fine Google, saying they are an anti-enterprise organisation who have never made a Euro in their lives.

Google has been fined 2.42bn euros by the European Commission after it ruled the company had abused its power by promoting its own shopping comparison service at the top of search results.

The internet giant says they are "respectfully disappointed" and will be appealing the fine.

But the incident has left Nick angry.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "When has the EU ever made a Euro itself ever?

"These are just politicians who are seeking to close down [enterprise]

"Alright so it's brutal. So these companies behave in a brutal way. Guess what, that's what running a company is all about.

"When have these politicians ever made a dollar themselves? This particular woman, guess what, this woman here who is the European Commission's Chief Competition Commissioner... she's a former politician. She was Denmark's Economy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in a coalition government. She's like a Nick Clegg figure.

"When has she ever actually made any money herself? When has the EU ever made any money itself?

"But they go after companies who are out there every single day of the week and twice on Sundays, rolling up their sleeves and getting it done.

"It is absolutely wrong."