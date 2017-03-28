The LBC Brexit Sheepdog Challenge: Watch Live

28 March 2017, 07:05

Brexit sheepdog trial

27 white sheep, 1 black sheep. As Theresa May plans to trigger Article 50 and Britain is separated from the rest of the EU pack, can the Brexit sheepdog successfully separate the black sheep from the rest?

LBC's Political Editor is seeing how easy Brexit is in our own unique way.

Sheperd Val Powell will be on hand with her two sheepdogs Boris Johnson and David Davis as they attempt the task of separating Britain from the pack.

And you can watch the whole thing live right here.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

http://l-bc.co/BegXYA

Frustrated British Expat Living In Munich Tells Farage: 'People Should Not Be Pawns'
Katie Hopkins On Westminster

Katie Hopkins's Blazing Rant About London's "Pathetic" Response To Westminster Attack
James O'Brien Fist

James O'Brien's Perfect Reaction To People Stirring Up Hate

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

3 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

9 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Douglas Carswell on Farage

Douglas Carswell Says He Would Make Up With Farage Over A McFlurry

14 hours ago

Katie Spoke To A Muslim Man About Islam

Muslim Man Tells Katie: 'People Are Frightened To Speak Out Against Islam'

1 day ago

Katie Hopkins 'Why Are Liberals Pleased?'

Katie Hopkins: 'Why Are Liberals Pleased The Westminster Terrorist Is British?'

1 day ago