The Shocking Reply When This Woman Sought Help For Abuse 30 Years Ago

1 November 2017, 14:21

Caller vividly remembers how when she sought help for an abuse incident more than 30 years ago she was told she had been in the “wrong place at the wrong time”.

Denise called from Israel to talk about how in the late 70s/80s she had no one to turn to after an incident and that she just became a “statistic”.

She was young and in the workplace and was told it was “her fault”.

Nick had been discussing the latest allegations of abuse.

The caller said there was a world of difference between a “gentle brush on the knee” and a grope.

