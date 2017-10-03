Theresa May Does Comical Impression To Respond To David Davis Quit Rumours

The Prime Minister lowered her voice to mock a "serious report in a national newspaper" based on a joke in the conference bar.

Theresa May's told Nick Ferrari the Brexit Secretary was joking when he suggested he'd quit his job in 2019.

David Davis has reportedly said he would rather not sort out the transitional period and wants to leave the task to Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister laughed off the news after Nick asked for her response to the story "I think David was joking with somebody in the bar and it seems to have turned into a serious report in a national newspaper."

She deliberately lowered her voice for comic effect.

Watch the conversation above.