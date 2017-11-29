Theresa May Has Got Every Decision Wrong On Brexit, Campaigner Tells LBC

Theresa May has wasted eight months by dithering before accepting the original demand by the European Union, a campaigner has told the EU

Francis Grove-White, the Deputy Director of Open Britain, said Theresa May had no chance of delivering the type of Brexit that her backbenches want, but she has managed to mess it up at every turn.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, he said: "It's been completely mismanaged from day one.

"I don't think that the Brexit that was promised by the likes of Boris Johnson and Michael Gove - the £350million a week for the NHS - I don't think that kind of Brexit was ever deliverable.

Nick Ferrari spoke to a strong critic of Theresa May over the EU. Picture: LBC / PA

"So I think Theresa May, she chose to become Prime Minister, but it was a real poisoned chalice because she's got the lunatics on her backbenches trying to insist that she goes for a clean Brexit, which would be unspeakably bad, not just for the economy but for our national security, for the rights of EU nationals, for the peace process in Northern Ireland.

"I don't think that she has a lot of wiggle room, but I do think that from day one, she has somehow managed to cock up every big decision that she's been faced with and here we are.

"Eight months on from the triggering of Article 50 and she has finally accepted the original demand that was made way back then that we would have to pay a quite hefty divorce bill. I think she's wasted a huge amount of time."