Theresa May Wanted Respect, She Got Pity, Says Nick Ferrari

5 October 2017, 07:40

Theresa May went into her key conference speech wanting respect and authority, but ended up just with pity, says Nick Ferrari.

The Prime Minister's speech at the Conservative Party Conference was marred by her failing voice, an interruption by a prankster and the set falling apart.

Former Cabinet Minister Sir Eric Pickles spoke to LBC to defend Mrs May, but Nick wasn't having any of it.

Nick Ferrari discussed Theresa May's Conference Party speech
Nick Ferrari discussed Theresa May's Conference Party speech. Picture: PA / LBC

Sir Eric said: "I thought she did remarkably well to battle through. Most people would have stopped."

When Nick suggested all Mrs May ended up with was sympathy and pity, Sir Eric insisted: "She got love and support..."

But Nick hit back: "That sounds like an elderly relative. That's like someone you put a blanket around.

"Come on, she's meant to lead a country."

Latest on LBC

Sadiq Khan live on LBC

Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Of London Live - Watch NOW

Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jeremy Corbyn

How Social Media Could Lead To Jeremy Corbyn Entering Number 10

16 hours ago

Nicky Morgan

Nicky Morgan’s Comical Reaction To “Romantic Couple In Loo Cubicle” Story

1 day ago

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt Suggests EU Nurses Will Be Given Priority Status Post-Brexit

1 day ago