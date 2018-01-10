This Chilling Story Shows The Danger Of Snapchat For Youngsters

10 January 2018, 14:22

A caller told Nick Ferrari of the way his 12-year-old daughter was attacked and then bullied on Snapchat.

During a phone-in with Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner, Jack revealed the awful plight his young daughter had been through.

He demanded that social media giants like Snapchat take responsibility for what happens on their platform.

He said: "My 12-year-old daughter was attacked. She was on her way to swimming and a gang she'd never met before kicked her, smashed her face against a brick wall. A boy then spat and punched her in the face while they filmed it and she ended up in hospital.

"They then found her details and then started a bullying campaign on Snapchat. It's just awful.

"They sent her a message saying 'We're going to kill you', 'If you grass to the cops, we're going to kill you'. She gets 100 messages a day, even now.

"But the messages disappear, so the police can't trace them. And Snapchat seem to allow that.

Nick Ferrari was touched by Jack's story of his daughter
Nick Ferrari was touched by Jack's story of his daughter. Picture: LBC

"She's been attacked and hospitalised twice more in the streets and I'm pulling my hair out.

"We went to the police and they arrested 13 people, but 12 pleaded self-defence and the police said 'Ooh, it's a tricky one, that one'.

"The things these people say on Snapchat - it's hateful."

A spokesperson from Snapchat told LBC: “We take our responsibility to create a safe and secure experience extremely seriously and continue to invest in resources to keep our community safe online.

“Snap neither allows nor encourages children to use Snapchat and we use the best available technology to prevent children under 13 from registering for our service.”

