This Is How The BHS Pensions Will Be Fixed

The boss of the BHS Pension Scheme has exclusively told LBC how he plans to fix the scandal.

Chris Martin, the Chair of the BHS Pension Fund Board of Trustees, revealed he has come to an agreement with Sir Philip Green over a £363million deal for additional funds.

Speaking exclusively to Nick Ferrari, Mr Martin explained how he is putting together a scheme that will work for all its members.