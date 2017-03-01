This Is How The BHS Pensions Will Be Fixed

1 March 2017, 10:20

Philip Green

The boss of the BHS Pension Scheme has exclusively told LBC how he plans to fix the scandal.

Chris Martin, the Chair of the BHS Pension Fund Board of Trustees, revealed he has come to an agreement with Sir Philip Green over a £363million deal for additional funds.

Speaking exclusively to Nick Ferrari, Mr Martin explained how he is putting together a scheme that will work for all its members.

How Pension Boss Is Fixing BHS Scandal

This is how the man in charge of fixing the BHS Pension Scheme is going to do it.

03:09

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Capitol

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

16 days ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

2 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

8 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Collins Donald Trump

Trump Is Wrong, Climate Change Is More Dangerous Than Terror: Ian Collins

1 day ago

Katie Spoke To A Muslim Man

Caller To Katie: People Should Stop Thinking All Muslims Are The Same

3 days ago

Iain Speaks To Nurse About post-Brexit Racism

Nurse Tells Iain Of Racism Received By NHS Staff Following Brexit Vote

5 days ago