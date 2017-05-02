Twitter's Hilarious Responses To LBC's Diane Abbott Interview

2 May 2017, 10:06

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott's car crash interview with LBC caused waves of both hilarity and agony as people listened to it.

- Diane Abbott's Agonising Interview With LBC Over Police Funding

During the interview, the Shadow Home Secretary struggled to come up with a final cost for Labour's policy to put 10,000 more police officers on the street - at one time, claiming that each one would cost £30 per year.

This is how Twitter responded.

You can watch the interview they are all talking about below...

Diane Abbott's Agonising Interview With Nick Ferrari

03:48

