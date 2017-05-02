Twitter's Hilarious Responses To LBC's Diane Abbott Interview

Diane Abbott's car crash interview with LBC caused waves of both hilarity and agony as people listened to it.

- Diane Abbott's Agonising Interview With LBC Over Police Funding

During the interview, the Shadow Home Secretary struggled to come up with a final cost for Labour's policy to put 10,000 more police officers on the street - at one time, claiming that each one would cost £30 per year.

This is how Twitter responded.

CCHQ: 'Agent Abbott, rein it in. We don't want to arouse suspicions.' — Paul Richards (@Labourpaul) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: Labour's secret plan to scrap the minimum wage. https://t.co/ioCyUSpffT — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 2, 2017

Another day, more dangerous nonsense from Jeremy Corbyn's choice for Home Secretary - which you'll pay for. #chaos #dianeabbott https://t.co/gWSfSf4CM3 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) May 2, 2017

People say spending would be out of control under Corbyn, but Diane Abbott is offering to pay police officers less than 2p an hour — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) May 2, 2017

Tories on hearing that Diane Abbott's doing the media rounds today pic.twitter.com/quu0RizvIz — Ben Astley (@benjastley) May 2, 2017

Never realised how much i enjoy listening to Diane Abbott do mental arithmetic. "It will cost.... it will cost... It. Will. Cost..." — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) May 2, 2017

'Where's Diane Abbott? I'm not working for £30 a year!' pic.twitter.com/Q4tNSDd5mN — Mo'mentum (@momentumtrumpt1) May 2, 2017

Diane Abbott is trending.



Spoiler: It isn't good news for Labour. — rustinpeace (@rustinpeace00) May 2, 2017

There's no need for any Conservative party election broadcasts - they can just replay Diane Abbott's LBC interview in every PEB slot. — David Vick (@DavidVick5) May 2, 2017

You can watch the interview they are all talking about below...