Ukip Founder: It's Time For The Party To Disappear

The man who created Ukip has told LBC it's time the party "dissolves itself and disappears".

Alan Sked created the Anti-Federalist League in 1991 and changed its name to the UK Independence Party two years later.

But he thinks the party has run its course and told them to put their weight behind getting a Brexiteer as Tory leader instead.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, he said: "I think it should just dissolve itself and disappear now.

"I can't see who would take the party seriously."

Nick put to him suggestions from Nigel Farage that under-fire leader Henry Bolton could be their own version of Jeremy Corbyn, but Mr Sked gave that idea short shrift.

He said: "He's a joke. He's a megalomaniac, who thinks he's got something to offer the world that nobody else can see while everyone else wants him to go. Except Nigel Farage apparently.

"As a result of recent events, whenever anyone mentions Ukip, people just snicker."